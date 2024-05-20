Bergen Man Collected 3,700 Child Porn Images: Authorities

Noel Q. Ricketts, 25, was seized by Cyber Crimes Unit detectives who raided his Main Street apartment just off Railroad Avenue this past Friday, May 17, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

“Ricketts used the Internet to view, download and possess 3,700 items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” the prosecutor said.

Ricketts, who was charged with possession of child pornography, remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Musella, meanwhile, thanked East Rutherford police and the NYPD for assisting.

