Bergen County Cheer Coach, Zumba Instructor Eliza Stolz Dies After Suffering Brain Injury

Eliza Stolz, a cheer coach and Zumba instructor from Elmwood Park, died on Tuesday, July 23, just over a week after an accident that caused her to suffer a brain injury, according to a GoFundMe launched for the family.

The campaign had raised more than $19,500 as of press time.

Eliza was born in Poland and was one of six girls before moving to the United States for a better life, where she raised her children for 12 years as a stay-at-home mother before returning to work, the GoFundMe says.

A fabric of the borough, Eliza was a volunteer cheer coach having served as President of the Elmwood Park Bombers. She worked as a Zumba instructor at Retro Fitness of Fair Lawn and held a position within the Elmwood Park School District, where she "loved her students as much as they loved her," the campaign continues.

"She gained new friendship through the school district. She also had a huge following of gym friends and taught Zumba classes out of Retro Gym. She loved dancing which showed her fun, energetic, loving personality. This was everyone’s main attraction to Eliza."

Eliza leaves behind her husband and partner of 17 years, Edward Stolz; their two children; and a host of students, athletes, friends, and family.

Services have not yet been finalized. Click here to donate to the Stolz family.

