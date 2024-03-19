Bayonne Detectives Sting Staten Island Man Selling Stolen Cars On Facebook Marketplace: Police

Using bogus identification, Devonte A. Thomas, 23, recently raked in $26,650 that police know about as “Alazim Olasupo Odu, selling a 2013 Infiniti and two Hondas from 2019 and 2020, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric R. Amato said.

One of the victims called police after crossing paths with Thomas while looking for another car, the captain said.

After quickly confirming that the car Thomas was selling had been stolen out of Newark, detectives zipped over to the arranged West 37th Street meeting place, he said.

A plainclothes detective posing as the buyer was met there by Thomas and a second 23-year-old Staten Island resident, Justin I. Wright, Amato said.

Thomas pulled out a key fob and unlocked the car, he said. Then the detectives moved in.

Both men tried to run but were quickly corralled, the captain said.

Detectives found Thomas carrying a U.S. passport with the bogus name, Amato said. Inside the stolen vehicle they found a phony New York State vehicle title bearing the same name, he said.

Thomas used the false name for three successful sales dating back to Nov. 3 of last year – for $11,500, $10,000 and $5,150 -- all via Facebook Marketplace, the captain said.

Investigators charged him with four counts each of forgery, wrongful impersonation and receiving stolen property, three counts each of theft by deception and one of obstruction.

Wright was charged with conspiracy, theft by deception and obstruction.

Authorities believe there are more victims of “Alazim Odu” out there, the captain said. He asked those people to contact the Bayonne Police Detective Bureau at (201) 858-6925.

