Ava Rasmussen, Former Mahwah HS Cheerleader, Dies At 18: 'Our Hearts Are Shattered'

Ava, an active member of the school's cheerleading team and student government, died of cancer at the age of 18.

"Ava has made a lasting impact on everyone who she came across," Superintendent Dr. Michael DeTuro said, noting counseling is available at the school to support students in need of support.

"Ava grew up in Mahwah and was a dedicated and loyal T-Bird. Cheerleading was her passion and despite her on and off battles with cancer, nothing stood in her way of being either on the field or the mat on game day or competition weekends," her obituary reads.

She graduated MHS last June, "albeit from her hospital bed," and was looking forward to attending University of Alabama in the fall, according to the obit.

"Ava will be remembered for her fierce loyalty, protective spirit and fun loving nature. Her most cherished moments were spent with her friends and boyfriend. Ava’s blonde moments always kept everyone laughing and ensured times spent together were lighthearted.

"Ava was sassy, generous beyond measure, spoke freely without a filter, loved hard and fought hard- right up until her very last breath. Ava left a mark on anyone who was lucky enough to know her. Her family, community and friends will never be the same."

"Beautiful Ava, thank you for your amazing contribution to this world and our community," one mourner said. " You are forever a strong warrior in our hearts ❤️."

"How lucky we are to have had you- this incredible, strong, sweet, and sassy girl, in our lives," another mourner said. "Our hearts are shattered. You are already missed so terribly."

Ava is survived by her mother, Samantha, stepfather, David, brothers Damian and Dominic, her grandparents, great grandmother, and numerous other family members and friends.

A funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 20 at 10 a.m. St. Paul R.C. Church in Ramsey. Click here for her complete obituary and service information.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.