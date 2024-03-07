Major Music, Comedy Stars Performing Across NJ At 2024 North To Shore Festival

The North to Shore Festival will return in 2024 for its second year in Asbury Park, Atlantic City, and Newark, the state announced in a news release on Thursday, Mar. 7. Hundreds of thousands of people attended the three-city, three-week event in June 2023.

Despite many events being free, the first edition of North to Shore generated $7.6 million in ticket sales.

"Our inaugural North to Shore Festival was the beginning of a proud, new annual tradition that brings some of the biggest stars to New Jersey to bolster our tourism industry and boost demand for our local businesses," said Gov. Phil Murphy. "I’m thrilled to announce this year’s lineup features a number of world-renowned acts who will hit the stages in Newark, Asbury Park, and Atlantic City this June.

"This year’s festival will be even bigger and better than ever before, and we look forward to welcoming those from near and far to experience our unique state this summer."

Gov. Murphy announced the 2024 festival at The Stone Pony, a historic concert venue celebrating its 50th anniversary. The music club is in Asbury Park, which will host North to Shore's first week from Monday, June 10 through Sunday, June 16.

Four-time Grammy-winning guitarist Gary Clark Jr., Lake Street Dive, the Bleachers, and Band of Horses are among the performers in Asbury Park.

"Asbury Park is ready to shine for a second year as one of the host cities of the North to Shore Festival," said Asbury Park Mayor John Moor. "We are eager to share the talent and energy that makes our small city so captivating with the rest of the state and beyond."

North to Shore will head down the coast for its second week. Atlantic City will host the festival from Monday, June 17 through Sunday, June 23.

Atlantic City's headliners include Prince Royce & Wisin, Four Seasons frontman Frankie Valli, The B-52's, Barenaked Ladies, Keyshia Cole, and Trey Songz.

"The great city of Atlantic City got to showcase why we’re among the entertainment capitals of the country during last year’s North to Shore Festival, and we’re looking forward to getting another opportunity this time around," said Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. "Everything that makes our city special and unique, particularly in the arts and culture scene, will once again be on full display as we promise this festival will be even bigger and better in year number two."

North to Shore finishes up in Newark for its final weekend from Monday, June 24 through Sunday, June 30. Comedy will be the focus in the Brick City with comedians like Kevin Hart, Stephen Colbert, and Gabriel Iglesias.

Rappers Jeezy and Scarface, and rock band Matchbox Twenty will also perform in Newark.

"Newark has long been a hotspot for talented artists, entrepreneurs, and innovators to grow, perform, and master their craft," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said. "With dozens of entertainment venues – including the New Jersey Performing Arts Center – as well as authentic restaurants, boutique shops, and recreation facilities available, Newark is a perfect location to host North to Shore."

Several other artistic events will happen in each city during North to Shore. The festival will bring in film screenings, live podcasts, and engaging panels.

North to Shore will also host beach soccer and e-sports competitions in Atlantic City.

"This three-week festival celebrates and showcases the strength of our state’s talent and diversity in innovation and arts," said Tim Sullivan, CEO of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority. "The NJEDA is proud to take part in this year’s North to Shore Festival, which will not only bring world-class talent back to New Jersey, but will help boost the economy at the heart of the summer season by supporting local restaurants, hotels, venues, and main streets."

North to Shore also launched an app to help anyone attending the festival. The app allows users to plan their schedule, explore artists, and get access to exclusive content and giveaways.

A ticket presale will happen from 10 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 9 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 10.

Event tickets are available on the North to Shore website.

