16-Year-Old Girl Killed, 17-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured In NJ Crash: Police

The girl, a Washington Township (Gloucester County) resident, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old Gibbstown boy, according to police in Deptford.

The two-car collision occurred at the intersection of Hurffville Road and Deptford Center Road just after 8 p.m.

The 17-year-old driver was seriously injured and taken to Cooper University Hospital, Deptford police said. The other driver, a 27-year-old woman from Deptford, was taken to Jefferson Hospital (Washington Township).

The incident is being investigated by the Deptford Township Police Department’s Crash Investigation Unit. Anyone with information is urged to contact Cpl. Chris Troughton at 856-845-2223 or email ctroughton@deptford-nj.org.

