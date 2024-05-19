Woman In Teaneck Street Fight Arrested, Victim Douses Her, Several Others With Pepper Spray

Fransheska Liriano-Benitez, 32, of Palisades Park had punched the other woman in the head outside a Palisade Avenue home between Griggs and Sherman avenues shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.

The victim then tried to blast her with pepper spray, which affected Liriano-Benitz and several bystanders, the chief said.

Members of the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps treated Liriano-Benitez and the others at the scene. All refused further medical attention, McGurr said.

Liriano-Benitez was then taken into custody, charged with simple assault and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, he said.

McGurr didn't say what caused the fight. He did emphasize that "initial media reports indicating that this incident was related to protest activity are false."

