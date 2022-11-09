Nicole Expected To Become Hurricane, Bring Drenching Rain, Gusty Winds To Northeast

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen to hurricane status before bringing drenching rain and gusty winds to the Northeast.

Packed with maximum sustained winds of around 70 miles per hour with higher gusts, the center of Nicole will move near or over the Bahamas by midday Wednesday, Nov. 9, and approach the east coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area Wednesday night, the National Hurricane Center said.

For the latest projected timing and track for Nicole from AccuWeather.com, click on the first image above.

Nicole's center is then expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia Thursday, Nov. 10, and then across the Carolinas on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, the hurricane center said.

It's then expected to be downgraded to post-tropical cyclone status by Friday night over the Mid-Atlantic states before approaching the Northeast.

A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected from the remnants of Nicole in this region, mainly on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Parts of upstate New York and northern New England could see between 4 and 8 inches of rainfall (areas in dark green in the second image above).

"A corridor of heavier rain is likely throughout the Appalachians from Virginia up to northern New England," according to AccuWeather.com. "In this zone which will extend from near Washington, DC., to the northwestern suburb of Philadelphia and the central Hudson Valley of New York, locally higher amounts are likely."

The tropical system will lead to an increase in temperatures, with highs in the mid 60s on both Friday and Saturday.

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which began on Wednesday, June 1, ends on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.