Bet Against Serious Snow This Week, North Jersey Weather Expert Says

Snow this week? Maybe, weather expert Joe Cioffi says -- and if so, not much around here.

Monday is easily the week’s best weather day, Cioffi said, with highs in the low- to mid-50s in North Jersey and immediately to the north, and possibly as high as 60 degrees at the Jersey Shore .

"Enjoy the day because the rest of the week is pretty much shot," he said.

Snow could fall this week, he said, but not until Thursday, the earliest -- and not much of it.

Tuesday’s temperatures should be lower, due to clouds and showers, said Cioffi, who uses several weather models.

******

ALSO SEE: Last month was the ninth-mildest January since they began keeping records of such things 125 years ago, experts at the Rutgers NJ Weather Network said Monday. It was also the 11th least snowiest January around here, they said. But don't stash the shovels and snowshoes just yet.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hackensack/weather/my-my-mild-january-more-in-store/782797/

******

Temperatures "will eventually settle into the 40s and 30s" by mid to late afternoon Wednesday, he said.

“Cold air will hold in for awhile and there will be snow, sleet and rain developing Wednesday night into Thursday morning," Cioffi said. "There is nothing to keep the high in, so eventually warmer air does win out and change any wintry precipitation to rain though north and west of the coast.”

“As each wave goes by, colder air will be drawn southward, and on the backside we will see rain changing back to sleet or snow inland -- but along the coast it will be rain until the last wave goes by.

"Unless there is more cold air in play, a coating to an inch or so of snow and sleet is possible from this first wave," Cioffi said. "The second wave for later Thursday night into Friday is rain and I think it could be heavy rain on the order of 1 to 2 inches for some areas.

"Snow will be confined to areas well north and west of the coast in western NY and parts of western Pennsylvania," he said. "There might even be a few thunderstorms in the mix with this.

"Once this plays through weather conditions will improve Friday night into Saturday as it turns colder."

MORE: Meteorologist Joe Cioffi

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.