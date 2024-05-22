Violent Ex-Con Fugitive Captured In Quiet Maywood Neighborhood Thanks To Clever Tactic (Update)

It took a bit of time -- and some cleverness -- to finally capture Duron Smith, 45, who was wanted for dragging a police officer with his car near his Harrisburg, PA, home during a drug bust earlier this year.

U.S. Marshals went to Smith's girlfriend's house in the 200 block of Prospect Avenue armed with a warrant around 7 a.m. May 22, Maywood Police Chief Terence Kenny said.

Smith, in turn, fled up a flight of pull-down stairs into the attic, then didn't respond to them, responders at the scene said.

Considering Smith has an extensive criminal history, a good deal of it involving weapons, the Marshals opted to hang back and notify the locals.

Kenny's officers, in turn, alerted SWAT, which brought the Bergen County Regional Crisis Negotiation Team.

Smith wasn't answering his phone. He was making calls from the windowless attic, however, so tactical officers out on the street began contacting those people.

"That had to freak him out," another responder at the scene said.

Smith apparently removed his shirt and set fire to it moments.Then he surrendered.

Maywood firefighters doused the flames -- limiting any damage -- as Smith was taken into custody, said Kenny, the police chief.

Smith was charged with being a fugitive from justice and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await extradition to Pennsylvania.

A $2,000 reward had been offered to the public for help finding him after police in Pennsylvania said Smith dragged an officer with his vehicle down a Harrisburg street this past Jan. 26.

SEE: PA Man Wanted For Dragging Officer

Kenny thanked Maywood firefighters from the borough and Rochelle Park, police from Paramus and Rochelle Park, the Bergen County Sheriff's Office and the SWAT team.

