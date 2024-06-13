Video Shows Arrest Of Out-Of-State Suspect In Deadly Central Jersey Double Shooting (Details)

Video shared by A.D. Pauro shows Gaurav Gill, of Kent, WA — identified by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone — being taken into custody Wednesday, June 12 in the yard of a Carteret home, following a shooting that left a 29-year-old woman dead and another critical.

Gill is beleived to have shot Jasvir Kaur and the 20-year-old female victim on Roosevelt Avenue around 9:30 a.m., said Ciccone alongside Chief Dennis McFadden of the Carteret Police Department.

Kaur and the other woman were flown to area hospitals, where Kaur died and the other victim remains critical.

Gill was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending the results of his Pre-trial detention hearing.

Police did not cite a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Keith Cassens of the Carteret Police Department at 732-541-3852 or Detective Javier Morillo of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-8843.

