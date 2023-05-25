Two Bodies Recovered Off Jersey Beaches In May So Far

On Monday, May 22 at approximately 6 p.m., New Jersey State Police were notified that the body of a deceased white man was located roughly 1 mile offshore north of Sandy Hook, according to Sgt. Philip Curry, a spokesman for the State Police.

FDNY Marine Unit and the US Coast Guard arrived and recovered the body, Curry said.

The deceased man had not been identified and this incident is under investigation, he said. There were no additional details.

On Saturday, May 6, at approximately 3 p.m., a deceased white woman was found in the water off of Gunnison Beach in Middletown Township, according to Curry

The identification of the victim is being withheld pending next of kin notification, he said.

The investigation into this incident is active and there were no additional details available, he said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.