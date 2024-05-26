Three Shot In Paterson, Two From Out Of State

The trio was struck in the area of East 30th Street and 18th Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, May 25, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi announced jointly.

All three men arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in private vehicles – a 35-year-old city man and a Queens resident, 25, in one car and a 31-year-old victim described only as from New York in another, they said.

None suffered life-threatening injuries, responders said.

Valdes and Abbassi didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

