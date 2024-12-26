Netflix Drops Trailer For 'Happy Gilmore 2' Filmed In New Jersey (Video)

Netflix delivered an unexpected Christmas/Hanukkah present to "Happy Gilmore" fans on Wednesday, Dec. 25, unveiling the 30-second teaser trailer for the much anticipated sequel, "Happy Gilmore 2" starring Adam Sandler, which will be released next year and was filmed throughout New Jersey.

The trailer reveals the movie will have cameos from Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and rapper Bad Bunny, while also promising the return of Happy's love interest, played by Julie Bowen.

And Netflix saved the biggest reveal for the end: the long awaited reunion between Happy and his nemesis, Shooter McGavin, played by Christopher McDonald.

Sightings of Sandler in the Garden State have been a regular occurrence since the movie began production in September.

Sandler was spotted filming the movie in Kearny last month. He was seen Lokl Cafe at 80 South St. in Morristown in September and ate lunch at Goldberg's World Famous Deli & Bagel Chateau in Millburn.

The movie also filmed in Hackettstown in September.

