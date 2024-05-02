SUV Rams Hasbrouck Heights Apartment Building, Driver Ticketed

Tenants in at least two units at the Boulevard Apartments were temporarily displaced, however.

The entire building was initially vacated after the 68-year-old driver's parked Hyundai accelerated over the curb and into the support wall shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, May 2.

There was no immediate explanation of what may have caused it, Police Lt. John Behr said.

The driver was evaluated by EMS and declined medical attention, the lieutenant said.

She received a summons for careless driving, he said.

Police and firefighters responded, as did the Red Cross, which assisted displaced tenants.

Tony Greco took the photos and contributed to this story.

