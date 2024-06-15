Fair 74°

SUV Knocked Onto Roof In Westwood Pickup Crash

Police are investigating a crash at a busy Westwood intersection that knocked an SUV onto its roof.

No serious injuries were immediately reported when the GMC Yukon and Dodge RAM pickup collided in Westwood on Saturday morning, June 15.

Photo Credit: Nancy Triggiani-Musco for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
No serious injuries were immediately reported when a Dodge RAM pickup truck t-boned a GMC Yukon at the corner of Broadway and Irvington Street, next to the NJ Transit tracks, shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15.

Westwood police and firefighters immediately responded and got everyone involved out OK, including a visibly upset boy who was in the SUV, witnesses said.

All refused medical aid, officers at the scene said.

EMS tended to three occupants of the overturned full-size SUV, which bore New York license plates.

It wasn't immediately clear which vehicle ran the traffic light at that corner.

Witnesses said the pickup apparently was traveling with another.

Emerson Towing righted the SUV and removed both vehicles. An investigation was continuing.

Nancy Triggiani-Musco took the photos and contributed to this story.

