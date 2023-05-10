UPDATE: Gunman Shot By Police In Passaic Expected To Survive

Officers responding to a call of a man shooting a gun in the area of Passaic Street and Lackawanna Avenue near the train station encountered the suspect shortly before 6:30 p.m. May 10, Passaic Mayor Hector Carlos Lora told Daily Voice.

Lora said police shot the gunman, who was taken to the hospital with what responders said were four bullet wounds that weren't considered life-threatening.

They also recovered the firearm, the mayor said.

No officers or other civilians were reported shot, Lora said.

"The scene is secure and remains under investigation," the mayor said. "The immediate response of our police officers prevented any further injuries to anyone in the area."

Two officers were also taken to the hospital for evaluations under standard operating procedure for police-involved shootings in New Jersey.

Train service continued through the area but without a stop there.

