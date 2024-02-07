Superintendent Reprimanded For Recommending Son For Substitute Teaching Job In NJ

Monroe Township Superintendent Chari R. Chanley’s “failure to recuse herself on the recommendation of her child’s employment constitutes using her position as superintendent to secure an unwarranted privilege, advantage, or employment for her child,” prompted action from the the New Jersey School Ethics Commission, according to a Jan. 23 decision.

Chanley was reprimanded for recommending approval of a list of more than 300 substitutes for appointment or reappointment during an Aug. 17, 2022, school board meeting.

Among them, her son.

"Respondent admits that she recommended her child for the position of substitute teacher, even if she did so unintentionally and/or inadvertently," the commission said.

Chanley was not immediately available for comment.

