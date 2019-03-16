Northern Valley Knights Seek Baseball Coaches, Assistants

The Northern Valley Knights are seeking coaches and assistants for the spring/summer baseball seasons.

These are paid positions, consisting of two practices and one game per week, for ages 10u-13u.

Encouraged to apply are any and all high school baseball/softball players, former Knights players and local aspiring coaches.

CONTACT: NVKBaseball@gmail.com

The NV Knights have teams from 9u (3rd grade) through 14u (8th grade) and operate as a feeder for Northern Valley High School-Old Tappan baseball.

The non-profit 501-C3 volunteer organization says it “is intended for more competitive players who are looking for a challenge beyond just town recreational sports, and who are ready for a bigger commitment.”

The teams play throughout the state, ordinarily competing in the PBI League and the NEBAS League .

ALSO SEE:

Northern Valley Nights Baseball (FACEBOOK)

OFFICIAL SITE: http://nvknightsbb.com/

