North Jersey's Kyrie Irving Fined $25,000 By NBA For Cursing Out Fan (VIDEO)

North Jersey native and NBA player Kyrie Irving was slapped with a $25,000 fine after he was caught on video cursing out a fan at Monday night’s game in Cleveland.

The 24-second clip — which has amassed nearly 10,000 views on Instagram — shows the Brooklyn Nets player responding to a heckler by saying, “Got y’all a championship, and you motherf–kers still ungrateful.”

Irving, who grew up in West Orange, had 27 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds in Monday’s game against the Cavaliers, resulting in a final score of 107 to 114, according to the New York Post.

The athlete was hit with the $25,000 penalty by NBA officials on Thursday, according to a Twitter statement released by NBA Communications:

Irving — who attended high schools in Montclair and Elizabeth — was previously named Rookie of the Year after being selected by the Cavaliers with the first pick in the 2011 draft. He is also a seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016.

Scroll down to watch the full video clip on Instagram.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.