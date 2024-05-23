Shuttered Bergen County Cafe Returns — This Time In New Town

Jack’s Cafe and Market, which won acclaim in its 16 years in Westwood before closing last year, announced on Instagram it will be opening in River Vale this summer on Westwood Avenue.

Known for its fresh, never frozen breakfast, lunch, and dinner specialties and its BYOB policy, Jack’s Cafe had long been considered a staple in the heart of Westwood.

Customers expressed their excitement at the news.

"Can’t wait to see you and get some awesome food and cake," one commenter said. "Coming soon I hope so," said another commenter. "I'm starving."

Jack's is aiming for a July or August opening, according to a social media post.

