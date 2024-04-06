Fair 54°

Shooting On Jersey City's West Side Sends Trio To Hospital

Three victims were wounded and two suspects were reported in custody following an overnight shooting Saturday on Jersey City's west side.

The trio arrived in a private vehicle at nearby Jersey City Medical Center after the midnight April 6 shooting on Lexington Avenue between Kennedy Boulevard and Bergen Avenue.

Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / Kyle Mazza (file photo)
Jerry DeMarco
Their injuries weren't considered life-threatening, responders said.

Responding police officers reportedly chased down two potential suspects on the other side of the city near Newport Centre a short time later.

Authorities haven't yet officially addressed the shooting.

