SEE Anything? Motorcyclist Severely Injured By Route 4 Hit-And-Run Driver

The 57-year-old victim from Wood-Ridge was headed east in the highway's right lane when a dark sedan exiting Arcadia Way hit him shortly after 1:30 p.m. April 16, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with extensive injuries, the chief said.

Police, meanwhile, issued a Be On the Lookout alert for the sedan, which responders said should have side damage.

Eastbound Route 4 was down to two lanes while the scene was cleared and Paramus police investigated, assisted by the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

ANYONE who may have witnessed the crash or has information that could help identify whoever was responsible is asked to call Paramus police: (201) 262-3400.

