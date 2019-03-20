Northern Highlands Regional HS Opening Delayed, Counselors Available Following Junior's Death

Shock and sadness spread Wednesday with the news of the death of a Northern Highlands Regional High School student.

"The entire school community extends our heartfelt thought and prayers" to the family of junior Jared Bowen "during this difficult time," Principal Joseph J. Occhino wrote.

The school had a delayed opening Wednesday, with homeroom at 9:45 a.m., when students were informed of Jared's passing, the principal said. Bus pickup was postponed for two hours.

The Crisis Response Team, school counselors, Child Study Team members and counselors from other area high schools were made available throughout the day for students and staff, Occhino said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.