Route 3 Pileup: Trio Survives Wrong-Way DWI Crash, But Second Collision Injures 6

A pair of overnight chain-reaction crashes on Route 3 began when a suspended drunk driver heading west in the eastbound lanes slammed head-on into another vehicle, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE
It ended with a police car and a private vehicle being struck by another car moments later, sending six people to the hospital.

It was shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, April 7, when a 2022 Toyota Highlander being driven the wrong way collided with a 2019 Nissan Rogue on eastbound Route 3 near Route 120, East Rutherford Police Capt. Jeff Yannacone said.

The driver of the Rogue, a 23-year-old Secaucus man, declined medical attention, the captain said. So did the Highlander's driver, 34, of the Bronx and his passenger, a 35-year-old Perth Amboy woman, he said.

The Highlander driver was charged with DWI and issued summonses for careless driving, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and not having registration, he said.

Six ambulances, along with Nick's Towing Service, reportedly were among the responders.

Rutherford and Secaucus police were assisting their colleagues with traffic control when a Rutherford cruiser and a civilian's vehicle were both struck by a 2015 Honda Civic moments later, Yannacone said.

The 24-year-old Civic driver from Union City was hospitalized along with his four passengers -- two men and a woman between 23 and 41 years old, all from Hudson County, the captain said.

Also hospitalized was a 22-year-old Bronx man who was driving the struck civilian vehicle, a 2010 Honda Accord, he said.

