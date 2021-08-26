LOOK INSIDE: $39M New Jersey Mansion Sells For $4.6M

Glory, glory, hallelujah: New Jersey's $39 million Gloria Crest Estate has finally sold -- after eight years on the market for $4.6 million.

Listed in Englewood, since 2013, the opulent eight-bedroom mansion -- originally one of new Jersey's most expensive properties -- plummeted in value years before the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.

"The NY Post" reported more details on the "measly" final sale price in this story Tuesday, noting that the buyers made out hugely -- with an 88% "discount" from the original asking price.

"The Post" noted that multiple real estate agents and steep price cuts finally sealed the deal:

Reminiscent of Long Island's "Great Gatsby" mansion, the Gloria Crest Estate is a 24,000-square-foot behemoth.

The mansion offers the grandeur of a richie, rich Hollywood movie set, but is just five miles from Manhattan, according to thegloriacrestestate.com description, which also notes:

A gated entrance opens to sweeping lawns, ripened orchards, botanical gardens and a serene lake, the web site says.

Ideal for hosting Gatsby-like parties, or smaller, private gatherings, Gloria Crest Estate includes a formal marble entrance with a double staircase (much likeSound of Music), a banquet-sized dining room and multiple living rooms -- one of which includes a stone fireplace.

A sprawling, three-room master suite includes a fireplace, marble soaking tub and separate shower. Gloria Crest Estate boasts other amenities including a home theater and private gym.

Take a virtual tour of the "undervalued" property by clicking here.

