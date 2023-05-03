Rangers Fan Sucker Punches Devils Woo-Crew Member In Viral Video

A disgruntled Rangers fan sucker punched Semaj McLeod, a member of the Devils Woo-Crew and Jersey City resident, during Game 7 on Monday, May 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark in a Twitter video that has gone viral.

As Devils fans celebrate going up 3-0 in the third period, the angry Rangers fan pops off before Devils Nation swarms into help and the man angrily storms off, no doubt in disbelief over the Rangers blowing a 2-0 series lead and once again failing to win the Stanley Cup for the 82nd time in 83 years.

The man has not been identified though the Devils have said they are investigating.

This is the second year in a row Rangers fans have taken out their inability to win a Stanley Cup out on other fans. Last year, a Rangers fan pled guilty to assault after he sucker punched a Tampa Bay Lightning fan, knocking him out cold.

