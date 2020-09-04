Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
'House Arrest': NJ Libertarians Demand 'Freedom Of Movement, Assembly, Testing' Amid COVID-19

NJLP: “We want a restoration of all our freedoms as well as our unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Photo Credit: NJLP/ Pixabay

New Jersey’s Libertarian Party on Thursday accused the state and federal governments of illegally closing businesses and placing citizens under house arrest, insisting that there should be “freedom of movement, freedom of assembly and free testing,” without restrictions, for the coronavirus.

“During this time of necessary ‘social distancing,’ the nanny state known as the United States federal and state governments are expanding their control by ordering its citizens to remain in their homes,” wrote Michael Guadagnino, the NJLP’s vice president of marketing.

“Over the past month we have seen orders to not assemble, to stay in your home between 8:00pm – 5:00am, and to ‘report on neighbors’ who are violating state ordered directives,” Guadagnino wrote. “In addition, we have also seen the attempted elimination of the Second Amendment.

“The government has created enormous damage to the economy, civic activity and those suffering with mental health issues.

“Sound medical advice and urgent recommendations are necessary and should be followed,”Guadagnino said, “but active state controlled authoritative instructions are an anathema to the US Constitution and the principles our republic was founded on.

“Free testing should be provided to anyone who wishes to be anonymously tested without the bureaucratic obstruction of the CDC and the FDA,” he insisted.

“No government within our sovereign United States has the authority to shut down business and place its law-abiding citizens under house arrest,” Guadagnino added. “We want a restoration of all our freedoms as well as our unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

