YouTubers Bust Pennsylvania Boater Apparently Trying To Lure 'Girl' In New Jersey

A pair of YouTubers helped police in New Jersey nab a Pennsylvania man who they say tried to lure a "girl" for sex on his boat.

Roger Tomes, 57, traveled from his Philadelphia home to Graef’s Boat Yard in Egg Harbor Township on Sunday, July 24, believing he would be having sex with a "15-year-old girl" with whom he exchanged messages online and through text, abc7 reports.

But, when he arrived, he was met by the YouTubers, known for posting videos on their Mr. Web channel about catching child predators, according to the outlet.

The duo has an online reputation for posing as teenage girls on dating websites in order to bust the adults agreeing to meet with them. They just so happened to livestream the "meetup" on their channel, which has about 6,300 subscribers.

The video shows Cameron Decker and Shafiq Blake -- identified by Breaking AC -- approaching Tomes, and asking to have a conversation, before threatening to call the police.

Decker asks the boater why he was there, to which he responds "To meet someone online." Decker then asks how old the girl was, and Tomes replies, “I don’t know. I didn’t catch that part.”

The man behind the camera emphasizes how "she" told him twice that "she" was 15. Tomes acknowledged it but said they were just going to go swimming. Decker continues, "it's against the law, and it's called luring."

The video, which is a little over 90 minutes long, goes on to show the pair continuously questioning Tomes' motives -- and him mostly denying the accusations -- before local police show up to arrest him.

Tomes has been charged with child luring and was released on a summons, according to BreakingAC.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.