Wayne School Board VP, Husband Charged With Mail-Order THC Possession

Wayne Board of Education Vice President Stacey Scher and her husband were arrested after she ordered THC products and he picked them up, authorities said Friday night.

Federal investigators told Wayne police that the drug was being shipped from Canada to a location in town, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and township Police Chief Jack McNiff said.

Marc Scher, 46, was arrested when he tried to collect the package, Valdes and McNiff said.

Police then arrested Stacey Scher, 45, who they said bought the illegal drug and had it shipped, they said.

Both were charged with drug possession and conspiracy and released on summonses pending a Nov. 4 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.