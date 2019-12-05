WATCH: State Police Pursuit Begins On GSP In Clark, Ends With Arrest On Route 3 In Clifton

A 20-mile New Jersey State Police chase partially captured on video began in Clark and ended with the arrest in Clifton of a driver who authorities said fought with troopers before being subdued.

A trooper doing laser speed enforcement tried pulling over the Honda CRV near Exit 135 on the northbound Garden State Parkway around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, NJSP Major Brian Polite said, but the driver kept going.

Backup troopers quickly joined the pursuit, as did Clifton police.

The driver turned off the Parkway at Exit 153B onto westbound Route 3 in Clifton and quickly hit traffic.

The driver -- identified as Javas Lal, 25, Avenel -- resisted as troopers got him out of the vehicle and into custody, the major said.

Lal was charged with resisting arrest and eluding, received traffic summonses and was sent to the Passaic County Jail.

