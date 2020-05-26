WANTED: Authorities Seek Public's Help In Accused Bergen Stalker Manhunt

SEEN HIM? Authorities turned to the public for help finding a former Bergen County man wanted on stalking and harassment charges.

Patrick McMeekin, 52, who recently lived in Hillsdale – and, before that, Mahwah -- maintains another home in Colorado, they said.

Authorities believe he still returns to New Jersey.

McMeekin doesn’t drive but is known to frequent public places, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and Hillsdale police said in a joint release.

They described him as 5-foot-10, about 225 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who spots McMeekin or knows where to find him is asked to contact either the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office at (201) 646-2222 or Hillsdale police at (201) 664-4200 .

