VIDEO: Two Vehicles Stolen, Dozen-Plus Burglarized Overnight In Washington Township

Jerry DeMarco
Home surveillance video from WTP shows a hooded thief testing a door handle and then moving on.
Home surveillance video from WTP shows a hooded thief testing a door handle and then moving on. Video Credit: COURTESY: Washington Township Police

The rash of vehicle thefts and burglaries plaguing Bergen County hit Washington Township overnight Saturday, when two were stolen and more than a dozen were broken into.

Township police released a home surveillance video that shows a hooded bandit testing a vehicle door handle and then walking away after finding it locked.

Township police asked anyone else who saw something or has helpful surveillance video to contact them immediately.

The same goes for any victims who haven’t reported vehicle thefts or burglaries to them.

Police also once again emphasized the critical importance of locking vehicles and not leaving key fobs inside or valuables in view.

As in the video, they said, thieves will automatically bypass locked vehicles and continue to test handles in the neighborhood until they found those that aren’t.

Washington Township PD: (201) 664-1140

