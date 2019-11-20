Victim In Tuesday's Fatal Newark Shooting Is South Orange Man, 22

The victim in the second deadly shooting to occur in Newark within 24 hours earlier this week has been identified as a 22-year-old South Orange man.

Sabor A. Townes was gunned down at 80 Clinton Place Tuesday night, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said, There did not appear to be a connection with the shooting the previous night that left 49-year-old Hassan Webb dead.

In both shootings there were multiple victims. The two other people struck by gunfire in Tuesday's shooting are in stable condition, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

