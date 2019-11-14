Van Pursuit From NY State Ends In Paramus With Vehicles Struck, Philadelphia Driver Caught

UPDATE: A multi-agency pursuit that began in upstate New York ended 100 miles away in Paramus Thursday night after a Philadelphia man rammed two police cars with a U-Haul van that he was driving on two front rims and a rear flat tire, police said.

Mark Simpson, 31, got out of the van shortly after crashing around 10:30 p.m., then hopped the highway divider and ran behind the Suburban Diner before police nabbed him moments later, authorities said.

New York State troopers and dozens of other law enforcement vehicles were involved in the chase down the New York State Thruway and then onto southbound Route 17 in Mahwah at speeds that responders said reached upwards of 90 miles an hour.

The U-Haul's front bumper was dragging along the road when it hit the police cars positioned by Paramus officers to stop it before any civilians were injured, Deputy Police Chief Robert Guidetti said Friday morning.

Officers Michael Mordaga and William Stallone captured him at Harmon Drive and Middlesex Avenue, ending a pursuit that began an over an hour and a half earlier in connection with the reported theft of electronics from a Walmart in Cairo, NY, Guidetti said.

Simpson was being held in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, eluding and possession of stolen property.

No one was injured, the deputy chief said.

Belfi's Towing removed the damaged police cars and the van.

PHOTO: Anthony DeFina for DAILY VOICE / MUGSHOT: Courtesy PARAMUS PD

