UPDATE: Woman Whose Body Washed Up Near GWB Not Victim Of Foul Play, Authorities Say

UPDATE: A woman whose body was found Saturday morning along the Hudson River in Edgewater apparently wasn't the victim of foul play, said authorities who were trying to positively identify her.

A 911 caller led officers to the body on the Hudson River Walkway shoreline behind the Comfort Inn aroiund 8 a.m., Edgewater Police Chief Donald Martin said.

Port Authority police detectives joined their Edgewater colleagues at the scene, along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

The body was taken to the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office while police notified the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

"There is believed to be no criminality in regards to this death," Martin said.

There was no immediate word whether she might be a driver who authorities said abandoned a vehicle on the George Washington Bridge and was presumed to have jumped into the river.

Port Authority police found the abandoned vehicle midspan of the bridge's westbound upper level around 9 p.m. Sunday.

The body was found on the riverbank behind the Comfort Inn in Edgewater. Edwin Trejo for DAILY VOICE

Hudson River, Edgewater Edwin Trejo for DAILY VOICE

