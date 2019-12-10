Contact Us
UPDATE: Teen Dead, Another Wounded In Newark Stabbing

Paul Milo
At scene of Newark stabbing.
At scene of Newark stabbing. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Fox5

A teenage boy was killed and a younger teen wounded in a Newark stabbing Tuesday morning, authorities said.

A 15-year-old died and an 11-year-old hospitalized in the incident, which responders said occurred just before 11 a.m. in a Park Avenue apartment building around the corner from Barringer High School, they said.

The younger victim's injuries weren't considered life-threatening, responders said.

The Essex County's Prosecutor's Office and Newark police were investigating. The Essex County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

