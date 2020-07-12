Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Union County Man Who Thought He Was Buying Car In Paterson Shot, Robbed Instead

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: OVERLAY: Wikipedia (M62)

A Union County man who went to Paterson thinking he was buying a car got shot in the leg and robbed instead, city police said.

The 41-year-old Kenilworth victim drove himself to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, responders said.

He’d been shot in the area of 9th Avenue and East 28th Street,

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

His injury wasn’t life-threatening, they said.

They didn’t address an unconfirmed report that city police had a suspect in custody.

Barely a half-hour later, another man – this one 19 years old – also went to St. Joe’s via private vehicle after he was also shot in the leg on 12th Avenue between Auburn and Carroll streets.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t release any further details than to say that his injury wasn’t life-threatening.

That makes no fewer than 65 shooting victims in Paterson this year, 15 of whom have died.

