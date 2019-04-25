Troopers Stop SUV Driven By Man Having Medical Problem On Parkway In E. Orange

A 68-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday after his SUV was safely brought to a stop by New Jersey State Police on the Garden State Parkway near the border of Union and Essex counties.

The incident began when police responded to a report of an erratic driver on the northbound Parkway in Cranford around 10:40 a.m., said Trooper Alejandro Goez.

The driver did not respond when troopers in marked cars activated their lights and sirens, Goez said. Troopers managed to use their vehicles to bring the driver to a halt in East Orange. Goez did not know precisely how the troopers managed to use their cars to bring the vehicle to stop.

It was then that troopers discovered the driver was experiencing a medical problem, Goez said.

The driver was taken to an area hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

