Teaneck Police Capture Robber Who Fired Blank Gun In Drug Deal Gone Bad, Authorities Say

Teaneck police assisted by a Bergen County SWAT team captured an 18-year-old local man who they said robbed a couple with an imitation handgun during a drug deal.

Detectives found a blank gun and bandana that they said Jairrod Shannon, 18, used during the Oct. 5 holdup on Bogert Street, Police Chief Glenn M. O’Reilly said.

Officers responding to rounds fired from the blank gun found a 20-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy who said they’d been robbed during a pot deal by Shannon and a juvenile, O’Reilly said.

A warrant was issued for Shannon’s arrest and a search warrant was obtained for his home, the chief said.

SWAT team members joined Teaneck police in a subsequent raid on the residence last Friday.

Police found the Ekol Botan 9mm blank-firing handgun, along with a pair of glasses and a bandana that the victims said Shannon was wearing during the robbery.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 160-pound Shannon – who was arrested on drug possession charges in June -- was sent to the Bergen County Jail on charges of armed robbery, using a juvenile to commit a crime and illegal weapons possession.

A judge subsequently refused Shannon’s request to release him and ordered that he remain held pending further court action.

Authorities were looking for his underage accomplice.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.