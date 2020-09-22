Teaneck PD: Ex-Con Who Hit Woman, Fired Gun In Home Captured In Hackensack

A Hackensack ex-con punched a woman before firing eight shots with a handgun during a domestic violence dispute at a Teaneck home, sending a 12-year-old boy fleeing for safety, authorities said.

No one was struck by any of the rounds fired by Frederick D. Mitchell III, 44, who fled after the shooting, Police Glenn M. O’Reilly said.

Detectives captured Mitchell without incident as he left his Hackensack apartment on Friday.

He and the victim were arguing the day before when Mitchell hit her, causing several injuries to her face and head, O’Reilly said.

“As the argument continued, Mitchell brandished a handgun and the victim fled the house,” the chief said.

The boy also ran out, he said.

Mitchell left after firing eight shots in the house, O’Reilly said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation processed the scene and collected evidence, he said.

Mitchell remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with aggravated assault, child endangerment and weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

