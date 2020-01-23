Suspect Who Tried To Run Down Police Officer Killed In Bloomingdale

A suspect in a high-speed chase was shot and killed Thursday morning in Bloomingdale after trying to run over a police officer, authorities told Daily Voice.

The chase apparently began with a shoplifting on Route 23 in Riverdale around 9:30 a.m.

Riverdale police stopped an Acura SUV and had taken a suspect into custody when the driver hit the gas, nearly running down an officer, responders said.

It ended at dead-ended Matthews Terrace off Pleasantview Avenue in Bloomingdale with an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and one of the pursuing officers.

Bullet holes were seen in both vehicles, witnesses at the scene said.

The suspect was taken by ambulance and pronounced dead at Chilton Hospital in Pequannock, they said.

An officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of a foot injury.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

******

ALSO SEE: Authorities captured and charged three Long Island men in connection with the shooting death of a driver on Route 80 in Lodi last weekend.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/garfield/police-fire/targeted-killing-long-island-trio-charged-in-fatal-route-80-shooting/782290/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.