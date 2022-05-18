STRIKE OUT: North Jersey Little League Treasurer Stole More Than $30K In Funding, Police Say

A North Jersey man has been accused of stealing more than $30,000 from a local little league over the course of several years while acting as its treasurer, authorities said.

Daniel Razcynski, 40, was serving as the Florham Park Little League Treasurer when he stole the funds from its checking and savings accounts between October 2019 and January 2022, Florham Park Police Chief Joseph Orlando said in a release on Wednesday, May 18.

An investigation was launched by Det. Frank Pietropinto after other board members noticed numerous suspicious transactions and “significant” missing funds during tax return preparations, Orlando said.

Attempts between Razcynski and the little league to mediate the situation were unsuccessful, and the suspect ultimately turned himself in to police on Monday, April 25, authorities said.

Razcynski, of Florham Park, was charged with theft by unlawful taking and fradulent use of a credit/debit card.

He was released pending an appearance in Morris County Superior Court.

