Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
State Police Identify Man Killed In Wayne Tuesday

Paul Milo
Christian More-Rodas
Christian More-Rodas Photo Credit: Christian More-Rodas Facebook

The victim in a fatal accident that partly closed I-80 in Wayne Tuesday morning was a 42-year-old Staten Island man, State Police said.

Christian More-Rodas was standing outside his vehicle on the westbound shoulder near Exit 53 around 5:40 a.m. when he was struck by a pickup truck, according to police. More-Rodas was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, State Police also said.

