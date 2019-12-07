Contact Us
STANDOFF: Victim Escapes, SWAT Team Captures Barricaded Man With Knife In Hackensack Apartment

Jerry DeMarco
Quail Heights Apartments, Prospect Avenue, Hackensack
A standoff of several hours ended before dawn Saturday when a Bergen County Regional SWAT team captured a man who police said threatened a woman with a knife at a Hackensack high-rise

The 28-year-old victim, who'd been held against her will, was hospitalized with minor injuries after she escaped, Lt. Ben Marino said.

Arnel Reyes, 28, was also hospitalized in police custody after the tactical unit burst into Quail Heights Apartments unit on Prospect Street and pepper-sprayed him shortly before 4 a.m.

Police got the call around 11:30 p.m. and found Reyes barricaded in the apartment, Marino said.

Reyes was expected to be transferred from Hackensack University Medical Center to the Bergen County Jail.

He's charged with aggravated assault, criminal restraint, making terroristic threats and weapons possession,  the lieutenant said.

