Several Children Accidentally Pepper-Sprayed In Jersey City: Reports

As many as 25 children in Jersey City were treated after a classmate mistakenly set off a pepper spray container at school Wednesday morning, according to published reports.

The incident occurred as third-graders were in a gym class at Whitney Young Jr. School, where the student activated a pepper-spray container attached to a keychain.

The school was evacuated and reopened a few hours later. The incident was under investigation.

