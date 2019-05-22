Contact Us
Several Children Accidentally Pepper-Sprayed In Jersey City: Reports

Paul Milo
Several students were treated after accidental exposure to pepper spray Wednesday morning.
Several students were treated after accidental exposure to pepper spray Wednesday morning. Photo Credit: Jersey City Public Schools

As many as 25 children in Jersey City were treated after a classmate mistakenly set off a pepper spray container at school Wednesday morning, according to published reports.

The incident occurred as third-graders were in a gym class at Whitney Young Jr. School, where the student activated a pepper-spray container attached to a keychain.

The school was evacuated and reopened a few hours later. The incident was under investigation.

