Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Ramsey PD: Mailbox Fishing Thieves Caught In The Act, Chief Urges Caution
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? Known Car Burglar Sought In 15 Vehicle Break-Ins, Attempts In Rochelle Park

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who sees Rashawn Vaughan or knows where to find him is asked to contact Rochelle Park police: (201) 843-1515.
Anyone who sees Rashawn Vaughan or knows where to find him is asked to contact Rochelle Park police: (201) 843-1515. Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy ROCHELLE PARK PD

A repeat offender who was charged with 18 car burglaries in less than a month last year in Rochelle Park was at it again, said detectives who asked the public's help in finding him.

Home and business surveillance cameras helped identify 22-year-old Rashawn Vaughan of Newark in all of the Nov. 4 incidents, Detective Sgt. James M. DePreta said Wednesday.

Before dawn that day, he said, Vaughan got into eight cars -- taking whatever he could get his hands on -- and failed to enter another seven.

Vaughan, who's known to frequent Newark, Paterson, and Passaic, was responsible for 18 vehicle burglaries in Rochelle Park in July 2018, DePreta said.

He's described as 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds with facial hair and dark, dense eyebrows.

Anyone who sees Rashawn Vaughan or knows where to find him is asked to contact Rochelle Park police: (201) 843-1515 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.