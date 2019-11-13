SEEN HIM? Known Car Burglar Sought In 15 Vehicle Break-Ins, Attempts In Rochelle Park

A repeat offender who was charged with 18 car burglaries in less than a month last year in Rochelle Park was at it again, said detectives who asked the public's help in finding him.

Home and business surveillance cameras helped identify 22-year-old Rashawn Vaughan of Newark in all of the Nov. 4 incidents, Detective Sgt. James M. DePreta said Wednesday.

Before dawn that day, he said, Vaughan got into eight cars -- taking whatever he could get his hands on -- and failed to enter another seven.

Vaughan, who's known to frequent Newark, Paterson, and Passaic, was responsible for 18 vehicle burglaries in Rochelle Park in July 2018, DePreta said.

He's described as 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds with facial hair and dark, dense eyebrows.

Anyone who sees Rashawn Vaughan or knows where to find him is asked to contact Rochelle Park police: (201) 843-1515 .

