SEE ANYTHING? Brazen Burglar Smashes Way In To Cellphone Store Near GWB

Surveillance cameras caught images of a burglar stealing at least a couple thousand dollars worth of merchandise at an AT&T store near the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee.

The burglar drove up to the Linwood Plaza store shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, smashed his way in through a glass door and snatched two iPads and an iPhone from their display cases before driving off, Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help identify the bandit is asked to contact the Fort Lee Police Detective Bureau: (201) 592-3510.

