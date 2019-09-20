Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Saddle Brook Man, 76, Severely Burned In Backyard Accident

AirMed One landed at the Saddle Brook High School field off Mayhill Street.
AirMed One landed at the Saddle Brook High School field off Mayhill Street. Photo Credit: Erin Byrnes Fernandez for DAILY VOICE

A 76-year-old Saddle Brook man smoking a cigarette in his backyard on a warm, sunny Friday afternoon was severely burned after his flannel pants ignited, authorities said.

“He didn’t realize what happened until it was too late,” Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

AirMed One flew the Wilson Street victim to St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston after he inadvertently dropped the cigarette in his lap, the chief said.

He suffered third-degree burns on his leg, Kugler said.

