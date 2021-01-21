Rutherford Police Nab Pair Swiping Power Tools

Rutherford police nabbed two men who’d been going around stealing power tools from hardware stores, authorities said.

Detectives were investigating a New Year’s Eve theft of $1,300 worth of tools from Brothers Hardware on Orient Way when the pair returned on Tuesday, Capt. Sean Farrell said.

An employee recognized them and called police, noting that one of the men left the store when he was approached and got into an SUV spotted during the previous theft, Farrell said.

Officer Anthony Bachmann went to another local hardware store and found one of the men inside, while the other waited in a silver Kia with temporary Delaware license plates, the captain said.

He called for backup and consented search of the vehicle turned up drug paraphernalia and another stolen Milwaukee power tool, he said.

One of the pair, Mark Savino, 38, of Midland Park, was sent to the Bergen County Jail on shoplifting, conspiracy, hindering and drug paraphernalia possession charges. A judge in Hackensack released him less than 24 hours later pending further court action.

The other man, Ammar Albajrak, 31, of Wallington, was charged with the non-drug crimes and turned over to Passaic County sheriff’s officers on an outstanding warrant.

